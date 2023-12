Cardi B and Offset Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, After Cryptic Post About 'Outgrowing Relationships' and Putting Herself First

There seems to be trouble in paradise between Cardi B and Offset again.

via: Daily Mail

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 31-year-old Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and 31-year-old Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) both unfollowed each other.

The news comes just hours after a rather cryptic Instagram story post where she revealed, ‘You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships.’

She added in the next story post, ‘I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.’

Just days earlier she was seen at a Balenciaga party in West Hollywood, just hours after making her fashion runway debut at the brand’s Fall 2024 Fashion Show.

Just an hour before Cardi’s cryptic posts, Offset added one of his own, sharing a clip from the 1983 Al Pacino classic Scarface.

The title character is alone in a huge bathtub as the clip begins with him saying, ‘Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me.’

While it’s unclear if that was aimed at Cardi, he hasn’t posted anything since his wife’s IG story posts.

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time the couple has been on the outs throughout their tumultuous relationship.

The couple reportedly met at an ‘industry event’ in 2016, with Cardi B recalling in a November 2017 Twitter video, ‘He was very consistent. He really wanted to talk to me.’

They reportedly started dating in January 2017, the same month they released a song together called Lick.

Cardi shared a photo of them on her Instagram during the Super Bowl, referring to the Migos rapper as, ‘my friend… you know what I’m saying?’

Offset later revealed that the Super Bowl was their first real date, with the couple sharing a kissing Instagram snap on Valentine’s Day 2017.

While Cardi refused to confirm she was even dating Offset that summer, she dropped some not-so-subtle marriage hints at the VMAs in late August 2017.

Less than a month later, the couple secretly married in Fulton County, Georgia, though it was not publicly revealed until June 2018.

Offset proposed to Cardi on stage in October 2017 – despite already being legally married – though in January 2018, rumors surfaced that not only had Offset cheated on Cardi, but he had made a sex tape with another woman.

Cardi defended her decision to stay with Offset in February 2018, stating, ‘It’s not right, what he fucking did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.’

Pregnancy rumors swirled just weeks later, with Cardi confirming she’s expecting while performing on Saturday Night Live, with the couple welcoming their first child Kulture in June 2018.

After months of cheating rumors, Cardi revealed in December 2018 that she had split with Offset, even denying rumors their entire relationship was ‘fake.’

Later that month, while Cardi was performing at Rolling Loud, Offset took over her set in an effort to win her back, with signs reading, ‘Take Me Back Cardi.’

A month later they had reconciled, with the couple in attendance at the Grammy’s where Cardi became the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album.