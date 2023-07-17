Cardi B, Offset Together For Daughter Kulture's Birthday Bash After Cheating Claims [Video]

Cardi B and husband Offset are celebrating Kulture’s birthday in their unique style.

via: Daily Mail

Celebrating their daughter Kulture’s fifth birthday with an elaborate Mario-themed party on Sunday.

The New York-born beauty, 30, took to Instagram Stories with more than a dozen clips of a second birthday bash they held for their first-born child, as they are also parents to son Wave Set, one.

The I Like It songstress and the Migos alum, 31, previously held a party for the child – who they gifted with a pricey Hermès Birkin bag – at New Jersey’s Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream Mall.

Sunday’s festivities were another over-the-top celebration, creating an immersive experience of the stalwart Nintendo game and entertainment franchise for the midsummer celebration.

Kulture was dressed to impress at her soiree, as she donned a pink Princess Peach-inspired Christian Dior gown with a train.

Cardi B went dressed as the character Rosalina in a silk princess-like gown, with her streaked blonde locks back.

The proud mom appeared to be having a wonderful time at the themed kids’ bash.

Offset – who is also father to children Jordan Cephus, 13, Kody Cephus, eight, and Kalea Marie Cephus, eight, from previous relationships – kept things casual in a black T-shirt with black pants and sunglasses.

He was seen hoisting Kulture on his shoulders on the festive day.

Wave Set was seen donning a wave chain in the set of clips, while Jordan and Kody were seen performing, with their dad chiming in.

Other luxe amenities at the bash included a Mario-themed ball pit with slides; a custom ceramics shelf with goodies; and a bounce house flanked by ornate balloon arrangements.

A massive multi-layered cake with a castle base was displayed at the luxe gathering.

The couple also had performers on hand to represent the major characters in the franchise, including Mario, Luigi and the Princess.

Kulture’s birthday parties always look LIT.

Cardi B & Offset turning up at Kulture’s 5th birthday party. ? pic.twitter.com/blaiPXO5yh — Cardi B Updates? (@BardiGangUpdate) July 17, 2023

Cardi B, Hennessy, Kulture, and Wave turning up tonight at Kulture’s birthday party. ??? pic.twitter.com/t8lMCZh6QX — Cardi B News (@CardiNewss) July 17, 2023