Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut in Balenciaga's Latest Show [Video]

Cardi B completely owned the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show — stealing the show in a faux fur coat and a diamond necklace.

Demna, who has served as the creative director of Balenciaga since 2015, has taken the iconic fashion brand to new heights with its celebrity collaborations.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper stunned in a thin brow, dark red lip, and a head-turning bright blue fur coat with a black catsuit underneath.

The show was set on the streets of Hollywood – literally. Set on a resedential street in Hancock Park, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Nicola Peltz, and more were in attendance to watch Cardi close out the show.

Most recently, the “Bongos” rapper also stunned as the face of Kim Kardashian’s basics brand SKIMS.