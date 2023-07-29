Watch: Cardi B Hurls Microphone at Concertgoer Who Threw a Drink at Her [Video]

Cardi B threw a microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her — and it was captured on video.

via Daily Mail:

She is in the middle of singing her 2018 hit Bodak Yellow, and raises the microphone up to her face for another verse, before suddenly a spray of liquid is seen hitting her in the face from a drink a cup in the audience.

Cardi appears shocked for a brief second before swinging into action and throwing the microphone at someone in the audience, presumably the drink-tosser.

Meanwhile the soundtrack to her song along with her vocals continues on in the background.

Cardi is then seen fixing her hair as security appears to handle the situation in the crowd.



We don’t blame Cardi one bit. Watch the moment below.