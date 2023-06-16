Cardi B Hilariously Documents Laser Hair Removal Process on Instagram: 'I'm So Scared' [Video]

Cardi B is letting fans get a peek at her laser hair removal process via her Instagram Story.

“It’s that time again, you f—ers. I’m so scared! It’s time to laser my whole body,” Cardi said in the clip.

After telling the technicians that she was ready, the rapper laughed through the pain and stressed, “No, I’m not a p—y !”

“I told y’all I’m a hairy bitch, but I keep it under control,” she explained. “You all know I get dark down there and dark up here. We’re trying to keep that booty hole brown only. Sometimes we can get a little dark.”

Check out the video below. Ouch!

