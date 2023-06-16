Marlo Hampton Throws Shade at Kenya Moore’s ‘Party City’ Wig: ‘I Thought It Was a Joke'

Marlo Hampton is “proud” of Kenya Moore for wearing wigs while filming “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” — but says a fan of Kenya’s “horrible” blond hairpiece.

via Page Six:

“Wait, that blond horrible wig? The one from Party City?” Hampton, 47, exclusively tells Page Six Style, throwing light shade at her co-star. “That was awful.”

The Le’Archive founder adds, “I just think it as an epic fail. It just was a no.”

Hampton, 47, goes on to beg Moore, 52, to never don the wig again.

“No, don’t do it again. Thumbs down,” she says, emphasizing that the Kenya Moore Hair Care founder should “consult with Miss Hampton next time” she plans to test out a new ‘do.

Hampton and Moore have had hair-raising drama on “RHOA.” Most notably, the ladies clashed in 2019’s Season 12 when Moore crashed a launch party for Hampton’s HER wig line with a full marching band, chanting, “Kenya Moore Hair Care!”

At the time, Moore touted the benefits of her hair products and credited them for the health and sheen of her natural tresses. And while she was previously averse to wigs, Moore later leaned into sporting faux manes on the reality show in an effort to “protect” her own locks.

“I was surprised that she shared it with y’all because she’s been wearing wigs,” Hampton says.

“I was just proud that she was able to be authentic with her fans and let them know, ‘I do have a haircare line but I also wear protective styles. I do wear wigs and pieces as well, ladies.’”

In the spirit of Pride Month, Hampton jokes that Moore “came out” as a wig wearer.

“She came out! She was in the closet long enough,” she says with a laugh. “Bitch came out the closet, OK? Finally! Only took 10 years, but she came out the closet.”

Is it just us, or does something feel really ‘off’ about this season of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?