Chrissy Teigen Slams Social Media User Who Criticized Her 'New Face': 'I Gained Weight'

Chrissy Teigen is slamming a social media user who commented on her “new face.”

On Thursday, Chrissy took to her Instagram Story to respond to a critic who claimed she had too much filler done to her face.

“Look how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!” the Instagram user wrote, using Chrissy’s face as an example of what not to do.

The user said their comments were “not out of mean intentions,” but only meant to spark a discussion about overdoing fillers.

“No mean intentions?” Chrissy responded. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of sh*t. I gained weight.”

Chrissy also shared a number of the negative messages in the comments of the post, with critics saying that she “destroyed her face.”

That’s sad. The internet can be a cruel place. See Chrissy’s post below.