Cardi B Desperately Wants To Collaborate With Rihanna But Her Fear Of ‘Sounding Stupid’ Is Holding The Rapper Back | lovebscott.com

The road to Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album hasn’t been smooth. At one point, the “Enough (Miami)” rapper even contemplated quitting music. But with the warm reception from her latest tracks, including the Missy Elliott-approved “Like What (Freestyle),” things are taking shape.

Cardi B’s dream collaboration is Rihanna, she revealed on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. However, the rapper’s self-consciousness is holding her back from reaching out. “I love Rihanna’s music. But, I don’t [make] music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So, if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song…I know she’s going to like it.’ I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f-ck is this shi-t? Take this thing out of my face.’” Cardi lamented.

Of course, Cardi has a long history of big-name colalbs. She has two songs with Megan Thee Stallion, a platinum-certified remix with Latto, and plenty more tracks under her belt. However, her candidness about working with Rihanna is a reminder than even someone at the top of their profession can still feel imposter syndrome.

Cardi B on featuring Rihanna one day ? pic.twitter.com/7VTpKxnTXN — Candy_Man (@Maestrofash) March 16, 2024

