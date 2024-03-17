King Bach Loses Over $200K Worth Of Cash, Jewelry In Home Burglary | lovebscott.com

Actor and comedian King Bach is the latest celeb to fall victim in a rash of home burglaries in L.A.

via: The Blast

Andrew Byron Bachelor, better known by his stage name King Bach, has a home in L.A., like many other big celebrities, and unfortunately for him, he is the latest victim in a series of burglaries.

King Bach, who luckily wasn’t home at the time, had some items, worth thousands of dollars, taken from his L.A. pad after a crew of burglars broke in.

According to TMZ, cops have launched an investigation as multiple houses in the area were broken into. Law enforcement ultimately found the group of intruders and charged them with felonies. Over $200,000 worth of jewelry and cash were taken from the comedian’s home, but, unfortunately, King Bach has not gotten his jewelry back, per cops.

Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor first rose to fame on the social media app, Vine, and has continued to gain fans, even having over 66 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I kinda give everyone the story about who King Bach is, you know? How I started, where I came up from, how I grew up, my parents, the hard times I went through —it’s kinda like a full, entertaining hour of a show of who I am,” King Bach told WTMJ. “We need a night off where we can just, like, be free, leave our problems at home, leave our problems at the door, all come together and laugh.”

Of course, one of the biggest challenges was moving on after Vine was no more. He has since adjusted and found a new love for TikTok.