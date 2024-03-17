Justin Timberlake Gave An Electric And Career-Spanning Performance On NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series | lovebscott.com

In honor of Justin Timberlake releasing his new album called Everything I Thought It Was, he stopped by NPR’s popular Tiny Desk Concert series to perform stripped-down spins of some of his songs.

via: Rolling Stone

Timberlake and his band of 14 musicians and backup vocalists crammed into the cubicle-sized space to perform seven tracks. “I forget how many of us there are. Y’all really lived up to the name ‘Tiny Desk,’” Timberlake quipped mid-set. “Yesterday, trying to get all of us in here was like a game of Tetris, but we did it.”

While the gig was in celebration of his new LP, oddly, one track from Everything I Thought It Was — first single, “Selfish” — was played during the 25-minute set.

Instead, Timberlake and company mined his back catalog, opening with two tracks from Justified (“Senorita,” “Rock Your Body”), three from FutureSex/LoveSounds (“Until the End of Time,” “What Goes Around… Comes Around,” and a set-closing “SexyBack”), and The 20/20 Experience’s “Pusher Love Girl.”