Cardi B Changes Twitter Photo to 'You' Star Penn Badgley After Her Song Appears in Season 4

‘You’ season 4 has arrived and Cardi B is showing her fandom in a not-so-subtle way.

via People:

After she officially made her first appearance in the series — with her song “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin appearing in the first episode of season 4 — Cardi, 30, let her fans know just how much the honor meant to her. On Thursday evening, she changed her profile picture on Twitter to one of the show’s star, Penn Badgley.

“#NewProfilePic,” Cardi’s tweet read, alongside a photo of Badgley’s character of Joe Goldberg staring out a window.

While Badgley, 36, has yet to respond — or at least change his picture to one of Cardi — the two already have plenty of history going back and forth on social media.

The shared admiration all started in October 2021, when Cardi retweeted a video from Netflix’s In Conversation with YOU event. In the clip, Badgley said he respected the star’s “authentic relationship” with social media.

“I really appreciate people who have this totally second-nature relationship to it, because that’s when you have something meaningful and substantive to post, then I think it really comes through and people appreciate it all the more,” the actor said at the time. “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship.”

“To me, it’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that’s why people like her so much,” he continued.

Cardi reacted how any fan of the show would, tweeting, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

The You star later quote-tweeted Cardi’s response, and wrote “I-” — indicating his shock at her reaction, before she changed her profile picture to that of Badgley’s character. He then did the same, with his Twitter photo temporarily being one of Cardi B.

The mutual fandom didn’t end there, though. Weeks later, the rapper posted a photo to Twitter of a package she received from Joe Goldberg — Badgley’s character on the Netflix series. The gift included a navy hat like the signature stalking hat he wears in the series, stitched with his greeting, “Hello, you.” The hat came with a note, too, written like one of Goldberg’s creepy narrations.

“Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you,” the message read. “Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat. But I certainly hope you don’t disappear.”

The package arrived arrived at Cardi’s new home in New York City at the time, so Cardi made sure to poke some fun at that with her own caption on Twitter: “How Joe found my new house address?.”

The musician has previously pitched an idea for how she could be included in a new season of the show, and fans have even backed her with a Change.org petition: “So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU… Ok finish it off @Netflix,” Cardi tweeted in 2021.a

Sure, the actual moment wasn’t as much of a cameo as it was a song inclusion, with “I Like It” soundtracking Joe as he took a dead body to a sawmill. But as far as Cardi is concerned, it was just enough to change her profile picture one more time!

Never change, Cardi.