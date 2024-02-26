Candiace Dillard ‘Definitely’ Has a Future ‘Plan’ to Exit ‘RHOP’ to Pursue Music Full-Time | lovebscott.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett has one foot in the scripted world, one foot in the unscripted world.

As Candiace Dillard’s star continues to rise in the music industry, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” staple is considering her future exit from the Bravo-verse.

“In life, if you don’t always have a plan, what are you doing?” she tells Page Six in an exclusive interview when asked if she might leave reality TV to fully focus on her career as a recording artist.

“There is definitely a plan,” she adds.

For now, though, Dillard, 37, is happy to stay put on the Maryland-based iteration of the juggernaut franchise that made her a household name.

“I’m so, so, so grateful for the platform that I’ve been given with Bravo,” the multihyphenate says.

The former Miss United States acknowledges that “RHOP” has consistently documented her singing and acting pursuits.

“They have supported me immensely with my music career, with my acting career, with just my love for wanting to express myself as an artist,” she tells us.

“They’ve really given me the space to talk through and talk about my love for [the] industry.”

Still, the “Drive Back” songstress — whose beloved “Deep Space” album has generated a fervid following outside of the Bravo fandom — notes that “all good things must come to an end,” referring to her role on “RHOP.”

Dillard, who joined the unscripted series in 2018’s Season 3, hopes to make an amicable departure from the “Housewives” à la Kandi Burruss.

The “Atlanta” stalwart, 47, announced earlier this month that she was leaving the Georgia-set show after 14 consecutive seasons, a decision that devastated viewers but incited much praise for a wonderful tenure from Bravo honcho Andy Cohen and more network personalities.

“Shoutout to Kandi Burruss, who … [has] always been a hero for me,” Dillard says of the Grammy-winning songwriter.

“I just love that she’s made this clean, beautiful, peaceful exit – or break, as she put it — just because she’s so wrapped up in all of these successful endeavors, including music, including theater, entrepreneurship.”

The “Fine Whine” entertainer — who recently invited Page Six to follow her as she prepped for a National Anthem performance for a Lakers game in Los Angeles — says that she’d like to channel her inner Burruss when the time is right.

“Everything she’s doing, it’s insane in the greatest way,” Dillard raves of Burruss, who she says once mentored her when she was part of an Atlanta girl group as a teen.

“I would love to someday take a page out of her book.”

Until then, she is preparing to drop her follow-up to “Deep Space,” an EP being crafted with a drove of renowned collaborators, including production team Triangle Park (Bebe Rexha, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R.).

“I am so excited for everyone to hear the new stuff,” she teases, though a release date for the project has yet to be revealed. “I’m putting my heart and soul into this, and I really think it’ll resonate.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.