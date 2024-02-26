Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 | lovebscott.com

Beyoncé has officially earned her ninth solo #1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The song moved up one spot after debuting at #1 last week.

Here’s a recap of Beyoncé’s previous #1 records:

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” one week to date, March 2, 2024

“Break My Soul,” two weeks, beginning Aug. 13, 2022

“Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé), one, May 30, 2020

“Perfect” (Ed Sheeran duet with Beyoncé), five (on which she was credited; the song led for six weeks total), beginning Dec. 23, 2017

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” four, beginning Dec. 13, 2008

“Irreplaceable,” 10, beginning Dec. 16, 2006

“Check on It,” feat. Slim Thug, five, beginning Feb. 4, 2006

“Baby Boy,” feat. Sean Paul, nine, beginning Oct. 4, 2003

“Crazy in Love,” feat. Jay-Z, eight weeks at No. 1, beginning July 12, 2003 Additionally, Destiny’s Child earned four Hot 100 No. 1s: “Bootylicious” (for two weeks in 2001); “Independent Women (Part 1)” (11, 2000-01); “Say My Name” (three, 2000); and “Bills, Bills, Bills” (one week, 1999). [via Billboard]