Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 | lovebscott.com

Beyoncé has officially earned her ninth solo #1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
The song moved up one spot after debuting at #1 last week.
Here’s a recap of Beyoncé’s previous #1 records:
- “Texas Hold ‘Em,” one week to date, March 2, 2024
- “Break My Soul,” two weeks, beginning Aug. 13, 2022
- “Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé), one, May 30, 2020
- “Perfect” (Ed Sheeran duet with Beyoncé), five (on which she was credited; the song led for six weeks total), beginning Dec. 23, 2017
- “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” four, beginning Dec. 13, 2008
- “Irreplaceable,” 10, beginning Dec. 16, 2006
- “Check on It,” feat. Slim Thug, five, beginning Feb. 4, 2006
- “Baby Boy,” feat. Sean Paul, nine, beginning Oct. 4, 2003
- “Crazy in Love,” feat. Jay-Z, eight weeks at No. 1, beginning July 12, 2003
Additionally, Destiny’s Child earned four Hot 100 No. 1s: “Bootylicious” (for two weeks in 2001); “Independent Women (Part 1)” (11, 2000-01); “Say My Name” (three, 2000); and “Bills, Bills, Bills” (one week, 1999).
[via Billboard]