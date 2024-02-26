Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 1’ Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 | lovebscott.com

On Sunday (Feb. 25), Billboard revealed that Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 1 remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the second straight week.

via: Billboard

Earning 75,000 equivalent album units in its second week in the U.S. (down 50%), according to Luminate.

Vultures 1 is Ye’s first album to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 since 2011’s Watch the Throne, with Jay-Z, spent two weeks in charge. In total, of Ye’s 11 No. 1s, three have spent multiple weeks at No. 1: Vultures 1, Watch the Throne and 2005’s Late Registration, all with two weeks atop the list.

Meanwhile, Yeat notches his highest-charting album yet on the Billboard 200 as his latest release, 2093, debuts at No. 2.

