Caitlyn Jenner Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery: 'I've Been Putting This Off for 25 Years' [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner will be celebrating this Christmas with a brand new knee.

via People:

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, Jenner revealed to her followers that she decided to finally get the surgery done after putting it off for a quarter of a century.

“Merry Christmas! This year I got a new knee. 11 days ago I had knee replacement surgery,” Jenner, 72, captioned the video. “I’ll keep you posted on my progress! Stay tuned. Enjoy your Christmas! Stay healthy and happy.”

“Okay, guess what I’m doing today,” the former Olympian said in the 23 second clip posted on her Instagram grid. “Yes, I’m getting my knee replaced. I’ve been putting this off for 25 years, and I’m finally going to do it today! I’ll try to keep you up-to-date on the way.”

TMZ reports that Jenner’s surgery took place on Dec. 14 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, and that the operation lasted around three hours.

While Jenner seems to be taking it easy post-surgery, that doesn’t mean the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t had some fun this holiday season.

On Thursday, the Olympic gold medalist shared a group shot of herself and her friends at a pre-Christmas party in Ojai, California that took place a couple weeks ago.

Additionally, the I Am Cait star re-posted a throwback of a family Christmas photo on her Instagram Story, in which the blended Kardashian/Jenner family is dressed in head-to-toe white while posing with Santa.

She needs to have a personality replacement surgery next. Just kidding…sort of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)