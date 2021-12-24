Man Confirms NeNe Leakes Hookup After Bedroom Picture Surfaces [Photos + Video]

NeNe Leakes has been spending plenty of time with her new boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video driving around with her “silver fox” blasting music as they share smiles and laughs. “Happy xmas eve,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

via: AceShowbiz

The man who was caught in bed with NeNe Leakes in a recently-leaked picture has spoken out. He took to Instagram to confirm the hookup while posting more photos of the two of them getting cozy in a club. One image saw them kiss.

“Since mf’s wanna leak my s**t and run false headlines might as well share the truth…,” so he explained on his social media post before addressing his fling with the Bravo TV personality, “Last few months been amazing and eye opening.”

He used Nene’s real name as he sent love for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, “Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.?”

On top of that, he played an interesting song on his Instagram Story to share his feelings about the hookup. He bragged about adding a notch on his belt with the lyrics: “Anytime I got you, girl you my possession/ Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection.”

NeNe Leakes hasn’t made any comments on the alleged fling. Instead, she continued to share PDA with her new beau Nyonisela Sioh.

The hookup went public just after she introduced her boyfriend at her 54th birthday party in Atlanta. A few days later, she returned the favor and flew to Miami to support his launch event and celebrate his birthday.

“I just wanna be happy….that’s all,” she wrote on Instagram as she was criticized by some people who thought she moved on too quickly roughly three months after her husband Gregg Leakes passed away following a battle with colon cancer.

She furthermore claimed in a statement that Gregg gave her the blessing to find love again before he died on September 1.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,’ ” she said.

NeNe and Nyonisela met through their mutual friend Peter Thomas who’s married to her “Real Housewives” castmate Cynthia Bailey.

Go ahead Nene with your hot girls winter.