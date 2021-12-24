NFL Star Deshazor Everett Hospitalized, Female Pal Dead In Horrific Car Crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal, one-car crash Thursday night in Loudoun County that killed the vehicle’s passenger, according to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

via: AceShowbiz

The victim, identified as Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, died from her injuries after she was taken to a nearby facility following the accident in Loudoun County. She was pronounced dead at StoneSprings Hospital.

Meanwhile, Everett was hospitalized with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” He was treated at Reston Hospital Center.

The athlete was behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan GT-R, traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when he lost control of the vehicle. It left the road and slammed into several trees before rolling over.

“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett,” the Washington Football Team issued a statement. “A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Investigations into the horrific accident are still ongoing.

Deshazor Everett joined the Washington Football Team in 2015 after playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

In 2019 interview, he commented on extending his contract with the Washington, “There is no reason that I wouldn’t want to stay here.”

Sending our condolences to Olivia’s family and friends.