Caitlyn Jenner Tells Hannity Friends are Fleeing California Because of Homeless People [Video]

In an interview with Sean Hannity about her run to become governor of California Caitlyn Jenner, decided to speak on some important issues within the state.

via: The Hill

Jenner, who launched her campaign last month to run in a recall election aimed at deposing Newsom, targeted the Democratic governor for the state’s taxes and homeless population.

“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner said in a Wednesday interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity filmed at her airplane hangar in Malibu, Calif.

She added that she spoke with someone who was packing up his hanger and moving out of the state.

“I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Ariz., I can’t take it here anymore. I can’t walk down the street and see the homeless,’ ” Jenner said.

Caitlyn Jenner explains that she's opposed to transgender girls playing sports against other girls. But then in the next breath she says she wants to be a role model for transgender girls. pic.twitter.com/DwlofpaREO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

In Trumpian fashion, Caitlyn Jenner takes credit for Gavin Newsom loosening Covid restrictions pic.twitter.com/EoS7bDPS3S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner wonders why high speed rail is needed between LA and SF since people can just fly pic.twitter.com/5K1V2BJ2Wh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

The Olympic gold medal winner during the interview also touted former President Trump as a “disruptor.”

“What I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disruptor, you know. He came in and shook the system up, OK. A lot of people didn’t like that in Washington, D.C., but he came in and shook the system up. I think he did some things that I agree with, some things I didn’t agree with,” Jenner said.

“I am all for the wall,” Jenner added. “I would secure the wall. We can’t have a state — we can’t have a country without a secure wall.”

“You have two questions here,” she said. “One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state, and then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here?”

She also said that the U.S. is a “compassionate country.”

“OK, we are a compassionate state. Some help, I mean, some people we’re going to send back, OK, no question about that.”

Jenner endorsed Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign, but she later seemingly broke with him after he enacted a ban against most transgender people in the military.

When it comes to President Biden, Jenner noted that “I don’t think I’ve agreed with anything.”

“I don’t think, since he’s been in there, he has done anything for the American worker, maybe other ones,” Jenner added. “So it is a — it is a 180 degree turn in our country, going the other direction, and it scares me.”

California’s recall system sets up a two-step process for voters once an official election is scheduled later this year. Voters will first decide whether to recall Newsom. Next, regardless of their initial vote, they will choose between a roster of candidates who have qualified to run.

A date for the election has not yet been set, but it will most likely be this fall.