Byron Allen Talks Tyler Perry ‘Battle’ Ahead of Possible BET Sale

Two of the nation’s biggest Black media moguls are in a bidding war for majority ownership of the BET television network.

via: Page Six

Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen assured attendees at TheGrio’s Washington D.C. gala on Saturday that there is no bad blood between him and Tyler Perry — despite a potential bidding war over BET.

Both industry giants have thrown their hats in the ring in case Paramount Global sells BET Media Group, which includes the cable network as well as VH1.

“I love Tyler,” he said, adding that the press is trying, “to put us against each other. If he gets it, it’s great. If I get it, it’s great.”

Allen previously described acquiring the network as a “big opportunity.”

“BET is a great American brand and if it becomes available, we’re very interested and we will pursue it vigorously,” he told TheGrio last month.

Some of Allen’s gala guests were betting on Perry to take majority stake since, “he has the content,” one person noted.

Perry signed a TV and film deal with BET back in 2019, and has developed shows like “All the Queen’s Men,” “Sistas” and “Oval” for the network.

He recently confirmed with “Entertainment Tonight” that it’s “not a rumor” that he’s interested in buying the media outlet.

“If it’s possible, I’m gonna take as much of it as I can,” he said.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is also a contender.

Meanwhile, Byron counts 36 broadcast TV stations, 10 networks, TheGrio and the Weather Channel as part of his media empire — and he has vowed to invest $10 billion to become “the largest owner of big four network affiliates in America within the next 12 to 24 months.”

Busy Gayle King, who was honored at his gala with the Journalist Icon Award, told Allen she wants more work, we previously reported.