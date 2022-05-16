A Buffalo Mother Wondered Why Her Daughter Hadn't Come Home From the Supermarket. Then She Saw an Online Video of the Mass Shooting.

Sources say an unidentified woman discovered that her daughter was killed in the Buffalo, New York supermarket shooting from a post on social media.

via: Insider

The unidentified woman told The Buffalo News on Saturday her daughter went to Tops Friendly Market to get some items, but she did not come back home.

According to the report, the mother said she later saw a Facebook video showing her daughter getting shot by the suspected gunman while leaving the store. The report said she was waiting for confirmation from the police.

Authorities identified the shooting suspect as an 18-year-old white man who they allege drove hours to a predominately Black neighborhood where he shot 13 people, killing 10, at a local grocery store. Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia confirmed that out of the 13 victims, 11 were Black.

The man was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting suspect, who was wearing tactical gear, also live-streamed the racist attack on Twitch, which authorities said was filmed from a camera that was on his helmet.

Authorities are investigating the incident as both a hate crime and “racially motivated violent extremism,” according to the Washington Post.

