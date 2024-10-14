Brooklyn Rapper Ka Dead at 52

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Rapper Ka has passed away at the age of 52.

Born Kaseem Ryan, news broke of the artist’s death on his official Instagram page. “Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service,” the statement read, “to his city, to his community, and to his music.” Ka came up as a rapper in New York in the early 90’s. He was part of the group Natural Elements, leaving right before they got signed, and duo Nightbreed. In 1999, Ryan became a firefighter. He quit rapping altogether in 2003. For almost 10 years, Ka remained musically dormant, before recording Iron Works in 2008. GZA took notice of the album collabed on “Firehouse” for GZA’s album Pro Tools.

Ka remained a firefighter during this time, even making captain. “I have a full time job and I work all the time. I try to keep that kinda low,” he told Complex in 2013. “I just have a job. It ain’t my calling or nothing. It’s just my job. But I love my job because it gives me the freedom to do the art. I feel like if I didn’t have a job, that’s when I would have to compromise myself a little bit more.” The New York Post tried to sensationalize Ka’s so-called “double life” in 2016, but it didn’t slow his production. Ka self-released nine albums between 2008 and today, the most recent of which — The Thief Next to Jesus — came out in August 2024. Vulture rated The Night’s Gambit and The Thief Next to Jesus as among the best albums in 2013 and 2024, respectively.

Ka’s obituary on Instagram highlighted both his FDNY and rap careers, noting that he was a first responder on September 11. He is survived by his wife, mother, and sister.

via: Vulture