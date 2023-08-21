Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Won't Be Changed to Reflect Her Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s divorce details will not be featured in her upcoming memoir — at all.

via Page Six:

The “Toxic” singer is still planning to release her autobiography, “The Woman in Me,” on Oct. 24, and there have not been any emergency meetings or issues holding up publication, a source tells us.

The book will not have any changes made to it before hitting bookshelves either, TMZ reported.

Since the Princess of Pop, 41, reportedly “gave her final sign-off” on it two weeks ago, she does not have the power to include her breakup after the fact.

Notably, an insider tells us that while Asghari, 29, is “mentioned” in the memoir, which Gallery Books is calling the “publishing event of the year,” it focuses less on his estranged wife’s love life and more on her conservatorship and career.

Fans have expressed via X (formerly Twitter) that they hope Spears is already “writ[ing] a second book.”

Page Six broke the news in February 2022 that the Grammy winner was set to pen a memoir, with the cover and title being revealed last month.

“I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it,” Spears said via Instagram at the time. “And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

As the release date approaches, the “Crossroads” actress “would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release,” a source told us, which would be her first album since 2016’s “Glory.”

We wouldn’t be mad at a Britney Spears divorce album — or anything that keeps her from twirling in that living room for a little while.