Kenya Moore Blasts 'RHOA' Production Company After 'Main Storyline' Goes Missing from Season 15, Fans Call for a Switch [Video]

August 21, 2023 10:02 AM PST

Kenya Moore is not thrilled with Truly Original, the production company responsible for season 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

Following Sunday night’s episode, Kenya took to Twitter to call the company out for leaving one of her main storylines in the editing bay.

If you remember, Kenya had an all-cast event for the grand opening of her new hair spa. Nearly every peach was in attendance and former cast members Cynthia Bailey, Claudia Jordan and LaToya Ali popped in to celebrate.

According to Kenya, building her hair spa was her ‘main storyline’ this season although fans only got to see a glimpse of the process in one of the first few episodes.

With the season finale airing next week and no mention of Kenya’s opening event in sight, Kenya rang the alarm on social media claiming it was edited out.

Not only did Kenya call out production via social media, but in part two of her sit-down interview with Carlos King, Kenya also called into question some of the editing choices this season — particularly when it comes to choices surrounding Marlo Hampton’s storyline.

You can see what Kenya had to say via the clip below.

Kenya’s not the only one taking issues with production this year. Both fans and die-hard Bravo fan pages alike have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints.

Yikes! Do you think it’s time for a new production team? Let us know your thoughts!

