Kenya Moore Blasts 'RHOA' Production Company After 'Main Storyline' Goes Missing from Season 15, Fans Call for a Switch [Video]

Kenya Moore is not thrilled with Truly Original, the production company responsible for season 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

Following Sunday night’s episode, Kenya took to Twitter to call the company out for leaving one of her main storylines in the editing bay.

If you remember, Kenya had an all-cast event for the grand opening of her new hair spa. Nearly every peach was in attendance and former cast members Cynthia Bailey, Claudia Jordan and LaToya Ali popped in to celebrate.

According to Kenya, building her hair spa was her ‘main storyline’ this season although fans only got to see a glimpse of the process in one of the first few episodes.

With the season finale airing next week and no mention of Kenya’s opening event in sight, Kenya rang the alarm on social media claiming it was edited out.

I think it was edited out #RHOA despite having the entire cast there except one and Miss @CynthiaBailey10 and @claudiajordan and it being my main storyline ? https://t.co/YWbit4hkpz — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 21, 2023

Not only did Kenya call out production via social media, but in part two of her sit-down interview with Carlos King, Kenya also called into question some of the editing choices this season — particularly when it comes to choices surrounding Marlo Hampton’s storyline.

You can see what Kenya had to say via the clip below.

Sneak Peek of Part 2 of Carlos King’s interview with Kenya! It drops tomorrow morning at 9am EST. ? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/jNN1sQbyVO — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 21, 2023

Kenya’s not the only one taking issues with production this year. Both fans and die-hard Bravo fan pages alike have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints.

Saddest part about season 15 to me is the missed opportunity it had to be amazing. While many blame the cast, most of it falls on the current show runner and production team without a doubt and you see it more and more each week. Production FELL FLAT this year. #RHOA — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) August 21, 2023

Production using Anthony’s trifling bum behind to drive the tired af “story” of Drew vs Sheree when there’s Kenya’s salon opening and Kandis tour schedule right there…!!! Production is AT FAULT FOR THIS SHAM OF A SEASON! #rhoa pic.twitter.com/EYEKVcvCZp — Mihrimah| FS |xanaxed barbie |SAGAFTRA/WGA? |?? (@Mihrimah_FS) August 21, 2023

Now, I find it very interesting how we’ve managed to see MARLO go on dates, MARLO-centered drama, and now MARLO and her charity event/business, but somehow we didn’t get this overall life view for the OTHER girls too. What’s up with that, production? #RHOA ? pic.twitter.com/GLKdIh29mK — AD III ? (@anseldeangelo) August 21, 2023

The way Kenya built a whole damn spa from the ground up and we didn’t see anything on the show, other than a little filler scene. ? This is why Kenya isn’t satisfied with production and the way she’s portrayed on the show. Rightfully so! #RHOA @KenyaMoore pic.twitter.com/6YY3oxwt5h — Real Legend (@RHLegend32) August 19, 2023

It saddens me that this once iconic Black franchise is suffering due to the production company and Bravo. ? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/L8EqR2a636 — Truth Be Told (@truthbetold_kam) August 21, 2023

Like Nene said in her interview with Carlos, the saddest part is that the network doesn’t even realize what #RHOA desperately needs now. Just the fact that production tried to rush Sanya along during that disagreement with Shereé on the After Show proved that. Time for change! — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) August 21, 2023

Soooo can we not blame the girls for this horrible season but blame production bc what is this!! Y’all say fire the girls but I say redo the whole producing team. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/cxanhM9vFe — Ray of Sunshine ?? (@TeatimeAustin) August 21, 2023

It makes zero sense that we never got to see the progress of Kenya’s salon. FIRE THE ENTIRE #RHOA PRODUCTION TEAM, @BravoTV. They’re single handle ruining the show by focusing on things (and cast members) we don’t care about and cutting out interesting personal stories. — CWT (@CWatchesReality) August 21, 2023

The RHOA cast has its problems and they deserve their lashings. But that production team of theirs…my God, today. It feels like sabotage sometimes. pic.twitter.com/exDYdp7Zwv — The Third King ? (@thirdking0208) August 19, 2023

None of Kenya’s new salon was shown, none of Kandi’s achievements/Xscape group scenes, Monyetta, continuing bringing people from the past for nostalgia, so many flashback scenes. I’m convinced production is at fault for this season instead of the cast #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Myjq0Gn1TV — Rafael (@IAmRafaelH) August 21, 2023

next week it’s Season Finale and we still ain’t got into Drew and Ty Young mess meanwhile y’all was making it a big center of conversation on the mid season trailer…this production company needs to GO NOW ! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FqiWaMlyfJ — bni? (@blssbee_) August 21, 2023

Production this season is a mess. Marlo and Sheree are not the face or anchor for this show, so take the l and stop pushing something that's clearly not working #RHOA pic.twitter.com/2TUobYKzo4 — Adam W (@adampatrickw) August 21, 2023

Yikes! Do you think it’s time for a new production team? Let us know your thoughts!