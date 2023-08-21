Tommie Lee Had Epilepsy Medication Not Coke During Arrest, Reps Claim

According to reports, former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee, born Atasha Jefferson, was arrested in Miami.

via: HotNewHipHop

It was reported that Tommie Lee had been arrested in Miami. Her charges included possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and breaching the peace. Prior to her arrest, Lee was reportedly leaving a restaurant after a verbal altercation with an employee. However, it is unclear how she went from dramatically leaving a restaurant to being arrested on possession charges.

Lee, real name Atasha Jefferson, has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, and has been accused of dabbling in other substances. In 2019, Lee was arrested and indicted on child abuse charges for allegedly physically attacking her middle school-aged daughter. She bonded out, later appearing in court for the case and getting arrested again for being drunk. Sources claimed at the time that the stress of the situation had caused her to relapse, and that she had been working on becoming sober leading up to the court appearance. However, there has already been an update in the case.

According to Lee’s representation, Lee was not carrying cocaine at the time of her arrest. “They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the “drugs” were, in fact, her friend’s epilepsy medication,” her reps said. “They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It’s completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money,” they continued.

Furthermore, they alleged that there were more severe things afoot. The representatives claimed that Lee had been threatened by an intoxicated individual at the restaurant she had reportedly left earlier in the evening. However, at this time, it appears that Lee remains in jail. There is no word on bond yet for Lee.