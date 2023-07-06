Britney Spears Slapped in Face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Security

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is set to make his long-awaited NBA Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Las Vegas.

Needless to say people are flocking to Vegas to see the NBA phenom.

One of those people was Britney Spears.

TMZ is reporting Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted Wednesday night in Vegas, after a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security backhanded her in the face, and she has filed a police report.

The incident went down at Catch restaurant in the Aria hotel at around 8:30 PM. Britney, along with her husband, Sam Asghari, and 2 others entered the restaurant. She was swarmed by fans as she entered the casino.

Britney and co. walked over to Catch, and as they were entering the restaurant, Britney spotted Victor. We’re told she’s a fan and went over to him to ask if they could take a photo together. She tapped him on his back, right shoulder and, we’re told the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs — the team that drafted Victor last month — instantly backhanded her, causing her to fall to the ground … knocking her glasses off.

Britney composed herself and went to her table. We’re told the security guy came over to the table and apologized. He said, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” He apologized and Britney accepted it.

Britney’s security team spent time with Victor’s security guy, and afterward her team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Dept. alleging battery.

This is a developing story.