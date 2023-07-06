Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

The 51-year-old singer and 38-year-old artist met in 2015, got engaged in 2016, and married in 2018.

The two announced their split in a statement, saying:

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.“



They share two kids: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. (Ricky previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.)

Outside of the statement, no reason has been revealed for the sudden split. We do wonder if any of the molestation allegationsmolestation allegations against Ricky had anything to do with it.