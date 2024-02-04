Britney Spears Shares Candid 'Throwback' Picture of Herself and Sister Jamie Lynn: 'I Can't Stop Laughing'

Britney Spears posted a candid photo on Instagram of herself and sister Jamie Lynn Spears backstage at a 2002 performance of ‘Hairspray.’

via: AceShowbiz

Britney might have buried the hatchet with sister Jamie Lynn. Over the weekend, the “Hold It Against Me” singer posted a “throwback” picture of the two on Instagram.

“Throwback!!! I can’t stop laughing,” Spears captioned the image of her and Jamie Lynn, whom she mentioned by name in the caption.

The photo was taken in September 2002 while the pair was backstage at New York City’s Neil Simon Theater to meet the cast of Hairspray, per Getty Images, and shows Britney mid-conversation while her sister appears to be staring off into the distance.

Britney can be seen in the pic wearing a black turtleneck and low-rise jeans, while Jamie Lynn sported an orange T-shirt, glasses and a newsboy cap.

Back in the summer of 2023, Britney revealed she had reunited with Jamie Lynn. On June 20, she posted a video of her dancing seductively while on board a yacht with her then-husband Sam Asghari.

In the clip, the “Toxic songstress rocked a sexy pink bikini and a brown round hat. She told her now-ex, who was smoking a cigar, to “go away,” prompting the actor to playfully slap her bottom before walking away. She’s later seen dancing with her longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson.

In the caption, Britney claimed that she visited her sister Jamie Lynn on a set last week, but did not specify what set she was on. “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!” she wrote.

Britney Spears mocks Jamie Lynn in new Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/90WuaDij74 — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) February 3, 2024