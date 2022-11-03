Britney Spears Sends Dad Jamie a 'Special Happy F*ck You'

Britney Spears has message for her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

via Page Six:

The pop star, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday to share all the wonderful things she is able to do now that her conservatorship is over.

“It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!!,” the “Womanizer” singer wrote alongside a throwback photo. “Brit Brit’s got some good special news … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!!”

“Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life !!! Guess what ??? I can go to spas now too !!!”

The Grammy-winning singer went on to share that her father, 70, wouldn’t let her go to spas out of fear she would “drink coffee” — another thing she’s now embracing.

“I’m an equal person now … and I’m so HAPPY !!!,” she wrote. “Anyways I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f–k you !!!.”

The songstress’ spirited post comes just weeks after she claimed her estranged father treated her like a “f–king dog” and was “trying to kill” her during her 13-year conservatorship

“The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f–king hell,” Britney said in a two-minute audio clip shared on Twitter.She went on to say she hopes her father gets his privileges stripped from him — the same way he took her freedoms from her.

“My wish is to take my father to a place … take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away,” she wrote, before describing how she was treated. “sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience [sic] … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress.”

She recently had a similar message for her estranged mother, telling her to “go f–k [her]self” after the 67-year-old tried to get ahold of her via social media.

The “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after Britney spoke out during a bombshell court testimony about the “abuse” and “bullying” she endured.

We wish Britney would take a step back and channel all of her rage into something productive.