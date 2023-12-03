Britney Spears Rings in Her Birthday with Her Mother and Brother: ‘A Really Nice Moment for the Family’

Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, reunited this weekend and appear to be on the road to reconciliation.

via: People

The pop star celebrated turning 42 with a party in Los Angeles on Friday night. Her mother, Lynne Spears, and brother, Bryan Spears, attended the bash, PEOPLE confirmed.

“Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family,” a source said.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Lynne, 68, was seen leaving the party venue on Saturday morning, seemingly after spending the night there following the event.

Lynne’s appearance at her daughter’s birthday celebration comes after the singer shared in May that the two had repaired their fractured relationship. In an Instagram post at the time, Britney revealed that her mom had recently visited her house for the first time in years.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” she wrote, before directly addressing her mother.

“After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!” she continued. “I love you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Britney also recently shared touching words about Bryan, 46, that pointed to a mended relationship between the siblings. In a Nov. 28 Instagram post, she paid tribute to her “big brother” alongside a photo of him dressed in a green work suit and construction hat.

“My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !! Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though!!!” she wrote in the caption.

This follows a June 2022 Instagram post in which Britney revealed that Bryan was not invited to her wedding to former husband Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce earlier this year.

“What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???” she wrote in the post, appearing to reference Bryan’s 2020 comments about Britney wanting to have her conservatorship terminated.

While appearing on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast, Bryan said of his sister’s conservatorship battle, “I know what she wants, but at the end of the day what is the reality of that?”

While Britney celebrated her birthday with Lynne, Bryan and the rest of her party guests, it seems the fun-filled night ended with a stressful ordeal. The Grammy winner shared in an Instagram post on Saturday that her dog Snow had to be rushed to the vet late Friday night.