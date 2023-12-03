Michael B. Jordan's Night Out in Hollywood Ends with Ferrari Crash

Michael B. Jordan had a bad encounter Saturday night.

via: Marca

The 36-year-old, known for his passion for cars and recent investment in Formula 1’sAlpine Racing team, crashed his sleek blue Ferrari into a similarly-colored stationary Kia at approximately 11:30 PM.

Michael B.Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia in Hollywood Saturday night 11:30pm he’s ok pic.twitter.com/2Mn74drzOu — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 ???? (@7Sohood) December 3, 2023

Despite the dramatic nature of the pictures captured by paparazzi at the scene, the LAPD reported that there were no signs of impairment by drugs or alcohol when they responded to the incident.

Interestingly, Michael did not disclose the cause of the crash to authorities, leaving speculation swirling in Hollywood.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the only casualties of the encounter were the Ferrari and the Kia.

The LAPD advised Michael to complete a police report online, absolving him of any immediate legal consequences.

This mishap follows recent news of Michael B. Jordan’s venture into the world of Formula 1, where he, along with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, acquired a significant stake in Alpine Racing.

Wow…Michael B Jordan just tore up his Ferrari and got to leave the scene…only in Cali. (Allegedly), lol#MichaelBJordan #BlackPanter pic.twitter.com/smvFSqti1O — Belizeandjb?? (@belizean1021) December 3, 2023