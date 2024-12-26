Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden: ‘Best Christmas of My Life!’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Santa Claus delivered big time for Britney Spears on Christmas because the pop star got a visit from her son Jayden!

“Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!” wrote the “…Baby One More Time” singer Wednesday (Dec. 25). “Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

Her post included a video comprised of clips of the two having fun together. “Hello,” the 18-year-old says into the camera in the first snippet before Spears says, “This is my baby” and gives her son a sweet kiss on his cheek. In a second clip, Jayden once again sends his greetings before the mother-son duo wish viewers a merry Christmas before the view pans over to a roaring fireplace. In yet another clip, the teen says hello again as the Grammy winner tells the camera, “It’s me and Jayden!”

Spears shares Jayden and 19-year-old son Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She and the dancer married in September 2004, and finalized their divorce just shy of three years later in July 2007. Last year, the young men moved to Hawaii with their dad, who received custody of them after the couple split. According to People, the pop star also saw her younger son in early November, when he visited her at her Los Angeles home.

The pop icon detailed her rise to fame, relationship with ex Federline, being a mother, her conservatorship and more in her memoir The Woman in Me, which was released in 2023 and acquired by Universal Pictures, Variety reported in October. Jon M. Chu, who directed Wicked, will be working on the biopic.

See Spears’ Christmas post with son Jayden James below:

