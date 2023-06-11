Britney Spears Responds to the Rumors That's She's Hooked on Crystal Meth [Photo]

Earlier today, we reported that Kevin Federline had responded to the Daily Mail‘s story that “Britney Spears’ family say they fear she is on METH and will die like Amy Winehouse: Father of her boys Kevin Federline says loved-ones are ‘terrified’ she is on the Breaking Bad drug – son Preston says ‘I hope she’ll listen to us… before it’s too late.’”

Kevin told TMZ, “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”

K-Fed never specifically says which part of the story was fabricated, but the whole piece went in heavy on the meth allegation.

Britney’s clearly seen the story as well, taking to Instagram to write, “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that.”

“So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!”