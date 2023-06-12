Uzo Aduba Is Pregnant! Actress Is Expecting First Baby with Husband Robert Sweeting [Video]

Uzo Aduba is going to be a mom!

via: ABC News



The actor, who rose to fame on “Orange in the New Black,” announced in an Instagram post she and her husband Robert Sweeting are expecting a baby.

“What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” Aduba wrote Sunday alongside a video clip of her holding a white onesie and saying, “Ta-da!”

“I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!” the award-winning actor continued. “I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Aduba and Sweeting, a director and filmmaker, married in 2020. The couple attended the 76th Tony Awards together in New York City on Sunday, where Aduba showed off her baby bump on the red carpet in a bright orange ensemble.

Aduba stars next in “Painkiller,” a drama series coming this August about the opioid crisis, and “The Residence,” a dramedy set in a fictional White House.