Britney Spears Posts Unfiltered Underwear Video: ‘This is Really My Ass’ [Photo + Video]

It’s been a big week for Britney Spears. On September 7 news broke that her father, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. It’s a huge legal win for the pop icon, and it brings her a step closer to the freedom she’s wanted—and deserved—for the past decade.

via: Page Six

Britney Spears shared a sexy video of herself on Instagram Thursday wearing only a black thong to prove she does not filter her butt.

“Here’s a video so you guys can see this is really my ass ??? !!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, captioned a clip of her holding her breasts as her back faced toward her bathroom mirror. “No filters or cover ups … it’s the real deal !!!!”

Spears had posted a similar photo prior to the video, so it appears she wanted to show the original was not edited in any way.

In the video, the “Overprotected” singer could also be seen playfully swaying back and forth as she recorded herself on a selfie stick. At one point, she placed both her hands around the lower back of her neck.

She added in the caption — in what appeared to some to be a dig at men, “Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will ???… it STAYS UP … it DOESN’T TALK BACK … and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE ??????????????? !!!”

Fans in the comments had mixed reactions to the steamy post.

“It’s HER prerogative ?,” one person commented, receiving more than 6,000 “likes.”

Another agreed, writing, “Queen of feeling great in your own skin ?????.”

However, a third expressed concern, writing, “I’m all for woman doing what they want with their bodies but something seems super off about this.”

A similar comment read, “My heart breaks for her! What is going on?!”

Over the past few months, Spears has increased the amount of semi-nude content she has been posting on her Instagram, sparking even more concern among fans.

In August, the mother of two shared with her followers that she’s decided to start “exposing” her skin because she didn’t like that she once felt insecure about her body.

“I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive,” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer” added at the time, “I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

Spears’ every move is under a microscope as she works to free herself from a contentious and controlling 13-year conservatorship.

The pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment when asked whether his client’s revealing post may impact her case.

Spears’ rep also did not immediately return requests for comment.

The next hearing in the conservatorship case is scheduled for Sept. 29.