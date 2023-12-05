Britney Spears Is Not Reconciling with Her Father After His Leg Amputation: Report

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears recently had his leg amputated amid his health struggles, but contrary to reports Britney Spears has no plans to reconcile with him.

via Page Six:

Multiple insiders tell us that a report claiming that the Princess of Pop wants to reconcile with her disgraced dad are false.

TMZ reported Tuesday that sources said Britney, 42, has said she “misses” Jamie, 71, and has even contemplated sending him money at times to help him out.

The Grammy winner and her father have been unable to settle their disagreements over the alleged mismanagement of her finances amid her conservatorship in court, so the latter claim, in particular, seems unlikely.

Jamie should also not be strapped for cash as, according to court filings, he paid himself an estimated $6 million over the 13 years for his role as conservator.

Britney wrote in her bestselling memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that she resented the fact her father appeared to see her “as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow.”

We’re told the “Overprotected” singer, for her part, will “never forgive him for the abuses and trauma he caused.”

Aside from the money disputes, Britney also called out Jamie in her book for “repeatedly” telling her she looked fat and allegedly limiting her food intake to chicken and canned vegetables for two years.

She also slammed her “horrible” father for forcing her into rehab in 2014 with “crack and heroin addicts.”

And in one passage, Britney compared Jamie to a cult leader, claiming her family began to treat her at one point as if she were “beholden to him.”

Prior to the book’s release on Oct. 24, the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer would also air her grievances online.

In November 2022, Britney wrote on Instagram that she wanted to send a “SPECIAL HAPPY f–k you” to Jamie because “not being a part of [his] slave treatment program” had changed her life.

The “Gimme More” singer first broke her silence on her father’s alleged abuse in a bombshell court testimony in June 2021 that ultimately helped kickstart the termination of her conservatorship.

“The book and her posts about detesting her father speak for themselves,” an insider tells Page Six.

We’re also told that Britney’s recent birthday celebration with her mother, Lynne Spears, is not any indication of what the future holds with her father, as even a full reconciliation with Lynne, 68, is “an active work in progress.”

According to TMZ, Jamie remains hopeful as “there’s nothing he’d rather have” than a relationship with his famous daughter again, and he harbors “no ill will.”

His attorney did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Jamie is currently healing from having his leg amputated last month after a knee replacement caused him to get a “terrible infection,” a source told us.

Page Six exclusively reported in October that the father of three was “seriously ill” and had been in and out of hospitals, including a facility for infectious disease patients.

Reps for Britney did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

If you ask us, Britney’s made it perfectly clear where she stands with her father. We don’t expect them to reunite — ever.