'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed to Be ‘Complications of Obesity'

‘Extreme Weight Loss” star Brandi Mallory’s cause of death has been revealed.

via People:

According to the completed autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner released Tuesday, the former Extreme Weight Loss contestant died of complications of obesity.

The document also lists manner of death as “natural.” The autopsy examination found “no evidence of significant recent injury” and the investigation found no sign of foul play, the report reads. The report notes there was trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol in her system, but they did not contribute to her death, according to the medical examiner.

The Atlanta Police Department reported that Mallory was last seen on Nov. 8 in surveillance footage as she drove to a local Chipotle around 5:53 p.m. She entered the restaurant, returned to her vehicle with her food, but never left.

The owner of a nearby deli told police that he noticed a lone vehicle in the parking lot the following morning, noting that a woman appeared to be sleeping inside, according to the documents. The man reportedly became worried and called 911 a few hours later when he noticed the car was still there and the woman inside “did not look alert, conscious or breathing.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the former reality star died Nov. 9 at age 40 after being found in the car.

Following her death, friends and family gathered together on Nov. 20 in Stone Mountain, Georgia, to pay their last respects to the star.

“You have given us all 40 years of fabulous through fit, fun, laughter, and your captivating personality,” her friend wrote on Facebook. “Baby girl you were beyond loved and your lines sisters showed up and showed out we love you Brandi. But God loves you best!”

A public viewing took place on Nov. 19, and on Nov. 20, the funeral took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tucker, Georgia. Mallory was buried in Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Ga.

Former Extreme Weight Loss trainer and host Chris Powell told PEOPLE that Mallory was “a bright, shining light for everybody around her,” reflecting on how he grew close to the former reality star during their time on the show together.

Powell, 45, boasted that “you could feel how free she was” and how much Mallory, a dance instructor who promoted body positivity on social media, inspired others before her death.

“That girl could dance. And she always brought that energy with everything that we were doing,” he said. “She really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was. And that in turn inspired so many other people to jump on board to accept and embrace and appreciate their bodies.”

“I just loved it because she became a symbol for that for so many people,” Powell added.

RIP.