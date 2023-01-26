  1. Home
  2. News

Britney Spears Issues Statement After Fans Called Police to Her Home: 'Things Went a Little Too Far'

January 26, 2023 12:48 PM PST

Britney Spears is speaking out directly after concerned fans called the police to do a welfare check at her home.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Britney says that while she adores her fans, they took things too far this time.

Take a look:

Share This Post

Tags:Britney Spears