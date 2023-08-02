Britney Spears' First Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking... Again

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been arrested for stalking, for the second time.

via Radar Online:

The pop star married Alexander in January 2004 after the couple got hitched in Las Vegas, but their union only lasted for 55 hours.

His arrest added to Alexander’s extensive criminal history, which includes past stalking, trespassing, and parole violation charges.

According to TMZ, court documents showed that Alexander was taken into custody by Tennessee authorities around 10:30 AM on Wednesday.

While the arrest record revealed that he was charged with alleged stalking, it was unknown whether he was given bail. Additional information, such as an upcoming court date, is also unavailable at the time.

It was the second time within two years that Alexander had been arrested for stalking.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Alexander was arrested in June 2022 after he tried to crash Spears’ wedding to her current husband, Sam Asghari.

Spears was granted a three-year protective order against Alexander following the traumatizing incident. Alexander has a long rap sheet.

RadarOnline.com revealed that in January 2022, Spears’ ex-husband started the New Year on a less-than-stellar note.

Alexander was apprehended and held at a Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee after he was charged with alleged aggravated stalking and violating an existing restraining order. His bond was set at $30,000.

Less than six months before that arrest, Alexander was handcuffed and taken into custody at the Nashville airport.

Back in August 2021, Alexander was apprehended by authorities after he wandered into a non-secure area at the Nashville airport — and then attempted to sneak past TSA upon re-entry.

A Davidson Country Criminal Court Clerk told RadarOnline.com that Alexander was “double-locked” in handcuffs and taken to a holding room. Alexander spent the night at the Davidson County jail and was released the next morning on $2,500 bail.

He was ultimately charged with a misdemeanor air security offense over the TSA arrest. Seven months after his airport incident, Alexander was arrested for driving under the influence.

The seasoned offender was charged with driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

Outside of his arrest sheet, Alexander made headlines in 2021 when he claimed Spears’ team forced him to end their relationship.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts – the annulment – they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage,” Alexander alleged during a podcast interview at the time.

It’ll be interesting to read what — if anything — Britney says about Jason in her forthcoming memoir.