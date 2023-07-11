Britney Spears Sets October Release Date for New Memoir 'The Woman in Me'

Britney Spears has set a date and revealed the title for her incoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” slated for release on Oct. 24.

via Variety:

“The Woman in Me” will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, according to People, who first reported the news.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher, told the publication. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Take a look at the cover below. Do we think she’ll be able to pull it together for a proper promo run? We’ll see…