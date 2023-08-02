So Sad: Florida Rapper 350Heem Fatally Shot Outside His Mixtape Release Party

Florida rapper 350Heem was shot and killed early Saturday morning outside of his own mixtape release party.

via Complex:

Two Lakeland officers were working off-duty at the Jade Fox Lounge when they responded to a disturbance in the parking lot shortly before 2 a.m., according to The Ledger. 350Heem, born Raheem Bacon, was shot shortly thereafter and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An unidentified 48-year-old woman was also hospitalized after sustaining critical injuries from the shooting.

Jamilah Johnson, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The gun recovered at the scene was reported stolen in 2015. A suspect has not been identified and an investigation remains active.

“It’s a grief I’ve never felt before,” 350Heem’s aunt told 10 Tampa Bay. “You never want to bury your 25-year-old nephew.”

350Heem’s brother Dwayne Bacon was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 40th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Bacon spent four seasons in the league and last played with the Orlando Magic in the 2020-21 campaign.

RIP.