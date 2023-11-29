Britney Spears Films Herself in Bed Without Clothes in Bizarre ‘Good Morning’ Video

Britney Spears is back to her bizarre Instagram ways.

via: Page Six

In the bizarre clip posted to Instagram Tuesday night, the “Toxic” songstress was seen showing her cleavage while smiling before oddly saying, “Good morning,” in a silly voice.

She repeated herself a second time before widening her eyes and revealing her teeth while bringing the camera closer to her face.

Spears, 41, made a series of funny faces before giving another glimpse at her body.

The “Gimme More” singer — who was locked in a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021 — is known to post risqué videos of herself on social media, whether she’s riding horseback topless or posing in the nude on the beach.

While the racy snaps have turned heads, she explained in her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that it brings her joy.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she wrote.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it.”

Meanwhile, the sexy posts have allegedly contributed to the rift between Spears and her sons, Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17.

The teenagers, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, have publicly spoken out about the pics that have heightened tensions and kept them away from their mom for two years.

“It’s like almost as if she has to post something on Instagram to get attention,” Jayden told the UK’s ITV in September 2022.

“This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop.”

Federline, 45, also told the outlet that he could “imagine how it feels to be a teenager” and “having to go to high school” to face so many people asking about Spears’ nudes.

At the time, the Grammy winner didn’t appear to care what her family thought and took to Twitter to post a nude of herself on a bed in October 2022.

“I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P—Y’ !!!!” she tweeted at the time.