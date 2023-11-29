Jonathan Majors Holds Hands with Meagan Good as He Arrives in Court for Trial Over Alleged Assault

The trial in the assault and harassment case against Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is set to begin today in New York City.

via: People

The Loki actor, 34, was seen in New York City Wednesday as he appeared at New York Criminal Court for the first day of his trial in the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal case against him.

Majors held hands with his girlfriend Meagan Good as they stepped out of a vehicle with the actor’s attorney Wednesday morning. He was wearing a long coat, a suit and tie and black sunglasses as he entered the courthouse with Good, 42, whom Majors has been dating since May.

Jonathan Majors entered court holding hands with Meagan Good going into Day 1 of his trial for charges alleging misdemeanor assault and harassment. He made no comment on charges but thanked someone in the crowd as they wished him luck. I’ll be reporting from court for @people. pic.twitter.com/O0PFiPorsm — Emily Palmer (@emilyepalmer) November 29, 2023

Majors’ trial comes eight months after he was charged in connection with an alleged domestic dispute with Grace Jabbari. The actor was arrested on March 25 and, the following day, charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, as shown in PEOPLE-obtained documents from the DA’s office.

Last month, Jabbari was also arrested on charges of assault, as well as criminal mischief, though she will not be prosecuted.

We will updated you on the results of the tria today.