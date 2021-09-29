Britney Spears Father, Jamie Spears, Suspended as Her Conservator for First Time in 13 Years

Britney is one step closer to freedom.

After today’s court hearing in Los Angeles, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has been suspended as Britney’s conservator and he must turn over all books and records associated with the conservatorship.

The judge appointed CPA John Zabel as temporary conservator of the estate until December 31st.

There’s been a lot of discussion and documentaries surrounding Jamie’s alleged conservatorship abuse — which might be way Jamie and his attorney’s pushed to terminate the conservatorship today, without review.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, pushed for a suspension and later termination — which was granted.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes to light now that Jamie is no longer calling the shots.