Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad, Jamie, ‘Severely Ill’ in Hospital with ‘Bad Infection’

Britney Spears’ estranged dad, Jamie Spears, has reportedly been hospitalized with a serious health issue.

via Page Six:

“Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” a source tells us. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

A second insider close to the family adds that the 71-year-old is “severely ill.”

We’re also told that a new Daily Mail report claiming Jamie, an alcoholic, went to rehab over the summer is false.

The news comes after TMZ reported in August that Jamie was initially hospitalized “several months ago” to deal with complications that arose from a knee replacement he underwent in the mid-2000s.

Sources told the outlet at the time that the Spears patriarch had “lost more than 25 pounds” and looked “extremely thin” while “in and out” of medical care.

Jamie has stayed under the radar since being ousted as Britney’s conservator in September 2021 following the pop star’s allegations that her dad had been “abusive” while in control of her personal, medical and financial decisions.

A Los Angeles judge terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship altogether less than two months later.

