Say What Now? Officer Under Investigation After She Was Allegedly Exposed as OnlyFans Model During Traffic Stop [Video]

A Minneapolis police officer is under investigation after it was revealed she has an OnlyFans account.

According to FOX 9, the internal probe stemmed from a routine traffic stop in which the driver outed the cop as an OnlyFans content creator. The man told the outlet he had been subscribed to the officer’s account for about five months but didn’t recognize her until 10 minutes into the stop.

“We were doing a little talking and checking and I was like, ‘Man, she got an OnlyFans page. I’m on her OnlyFans page,’” said the driver, who was pulled over in the city’s 4th Precinct. “You got to go to the VIP and you get to see the videos of her and her, I guess husband, I guess that’s who it is, they do full sex videos.”

He continued, “You can’t arrest me no more; I’ve seen your private parts. I wouldn’t want her to be arresting me and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can’t respect you or the precinct that you’re working at.”

FOX 9 reports the account in question appears to offer a range of racy content, including pornographic photographs and customized adult videos. A screengrab of the officer’s page features a list of subscription perks, as well as a brief bio: “Free spirited, Overly Optimistic, Creator of Sexy Content to Please Others!”

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed the unnamed officer is the subject of an investigation, which will determine if the OnlyFans page violates any MPD policies.

“We take any allegations of policy violations seriously and the Chief has ordered an investigation,” a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.

As pointed out by several outlets, the Minnesota Law Enforcement Code of Ethics requires each officer to “keep [their] private life unsullied as an example to all,” while the state’s Police Officers Standards and Training Policy states, “Peace officers shall not, whether on or off duty, exhibit any conduct which discredits themselves or their agency or otherwise impairs their ability or that of other officers or the agency to provide law enforcement services to the community.”

The MPD also prohibits officers from engaging in any gig that “is not compatible with police work.” This includes working for “any establishment that provides adult entertainment in the form of nude, semi-nude or topless exhibitions.”

The police department has not provided any additional information about the investigation, including how long it may last and whether any staffers were aware of the OnlyFans page.

“If all we’re talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue,” a spokesperson for the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey said in a statement. “However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations.”

That had to have been…awkward.