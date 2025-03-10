Britney Spears Dances To Justin Timberlake’s Song, Pays Nod To Past Romance

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Sending another olive branch?

The pop icon, now 43, posted a sultry video of herself grooving to Timberlake’s 2003 hit “Snorita” on Instagram. Clad in a sheer black bodysuit, black suede boots, and a tan cowboy hat, Spears danced in front of a fireplace, capturing the attention of her millions of followers.

The song “Senorita,” released shortly after their high-profile breakup in 2002, adds a nostalgic layer to her performance. Britney and Justin, who met as preteens on the set of “The Mickey Mouse Club,” dated from 1999 to 2002, a period during which they became one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry.

Spears’ Saturday dance wasn’t her only tribute to past influences. She also shared another video of herself dancing to Janet Jackson’s “That’s the Way Love Goes” in front of the same fireplace, this time dressed in a red gown.

This dance is a poignant nod to a tender moment from her youth, as she reminisced in her 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me,” about her first kiss with Timberlake that happened at a Mickey Mouse Club cast party as a Jackson song played in the background.

In her memoir, Spears doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of her past relationship with Timberlake. She recollects feeling “clinically in shock” and “devastated” after Timberlake ended their relationship via text. She also claims that Timberlake pressured her into having an abortion and was unfaithful multiple times.

On the flip side, Timberlake, who is now focused on his family life with wife Jessica Biel and their two sons, has chosen to maintain a distance from these revelations.

A source close to Timberlake told Us Weekly, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book.”

Timberlake, 44, refrained from publicly commenting on the memoir’s claims but expressed empathy during Spears’ trial to end her conservatorship in 2021, stating in a tweet, “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

In an era where social media reignites old flames and past controversies, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s story continues to intrigue. Through candid memoirs and social media posts, they remind us of the complexities behind celebrity lives.

via: AceShowbiz