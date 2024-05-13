British Middleweight Sherif Lawal Dead at 29, After Collapsing on Pro Debut | lovebscott.com

Middlewieight boxer Sherif Lawal has died, after collapsing in the ring following a knockout punch in his professional debut in the UK.

The British Boxing Board of Control sent a note of condolences on Monday.

Media reports said Lawal, 29, was hit on the temple in the fourth of six scheduled rounds at London’s Harrow Leisure Centre against opponent Malam Varela.

“Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead,” promoters Warren Boxing Management said in a statement.

The fight was the first on the card, with the event then cancelled.

via: ESPN