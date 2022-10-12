Breonna Taylor’s Family Joins ‘Red Table Talk’ Recalls Fatal Police Shooting [Video]

In their first joint interview since Breonna Taylor‘s fatal police shooting in 2020, the Taylor family appeared on the latest episode of Facebook’s “Red Table Talk” (RTT).

Tamika Palmer, shares with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris the chilling interaction she had with the Louisville Metro Police officers as she learned about her daughter’s death.

“When did you find out that Breonna had passed?” Banfield-Norris asked Palmer.

Palmer responded, “It wasn’t until about 11:30 am, and mind you, we had been out there since 1 am. A detective comes back over and says, ‘it won’t be much longer’ that we’ll be able to get in there, so by this time, I’m pissed. I’m screaming, and I’m like, ‘Why won’t you tell me where Breonna is? I need to know where Breonna is.’”

Palmer continued stating that the officer then looked at her and said, “Well, ma’am, she’s still in the apartment.”

“I knew what that meant,” she added, fighting back the tears. “I knew what it meant. He never said it, but I knew.”

Pinkett Smith then chimes in to ask Palmer if Taylor was taken to the hospital.

“They never even attempted to help her,” Palmer responds.

Following her death, she became a face of the Black Lives Matter movement. Two months later, protests against police brutality and racial injustice erupted throughout the country in response to her killing and George Floyd’s.

To watch the full “Red Table Talk” interview with Breonna Taylor’s family click here.

On Red Table Talk, Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer says Louisville police were "determined to not leave a witness" when they fired 30+ rounds into Taylor's home: "If Kenny wouldn't have lived, we probably would have never known what happened that night." pic.twitter.com/I7ePEOmFIL — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2022

The only witness to Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police takes us through a minute-by-minute account of what happened that horrific night. Breonna’s family joins us for their first interview together since four officers were federally charged. Link in bio. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/33qsMrp596 — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) October 12, 2022

Breonna Taylor: #SayHerName, now hear the REAL story. For the first time, the only witness reveals a minute-by-minute account of that horrific night. It’s a must see RTT exclusive tomorrow. You just won’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/3tBC91DQ4B — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) October 11, 2022