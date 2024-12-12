Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star DJ James Kennedy Arrested For Domestic Violence

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Vanderpump Rules star DJ James Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday night for domestic violence.

The Burbank Police Department confirmed they were dispatched to a home in the area Tuesday night after getting a call about an argument between a man, later identified as James Kennedy Georgiou, and a woman. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and later released after posting bail.

“On December 10, 2024, at about 11:30 pm, Burbank Police were dispatched to a residence regarding an argument between a man and a woman. The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest,” a Burbank PD spokesperson shared in a statement. “Mr. Georgiou was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.”

Though the name of the woman involved has yet to be released, Kennedy has been dating Ally Lewber since 2022. The pair were reportedly at a party hosted at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton’s home that same night.

THR has reached out to Kennedy’s rep and Bravo, but the latter declined to comment.

After joining Vanderpump Rules in season two, Kennedy was among the main cast to carry the show to a successful 11-season run. The Bravo show centers on the employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurants and bars as they navigate their careers and personal relationships.

