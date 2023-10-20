Bravo Sued by Man for Sexual Abuse and Harassment, Claims Network Lets 'Real Housewives' Get Too Drunk

Bravo is being sued by a man who claims the network lets its ‘Real Housewives’ stars get too drunk.

According to the lawsuit, Bravo is responsible for creating a drunken party atmosphere and allowing the ladies to get wasted and sexually assault him.

via TMZ:

The guy, Marco Vega, says he was hired on during season 2 of “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” as a butler at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts the cast visited in September 2021. Vega says the women were drinking heavily — shots of bourbon and cocktails included.

He says at one point, a woman came out to perform a strip tease for the housewives, and once that stopped, show producers told him to, “go over and get the women dancing!”

In Vega’s lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he claims during the dancing, Phaedra Parks slapped him on the butt and Brandi Glanville ran over to him, pulled him over to her by the back of his shirt and ripped it off … exposing his bare chest.

Vega says Glanville yelled, “Earn your money, Marco. Take your shirt off. Do something!”

Vega says after the wild party, he returned to his hotel — and filled his wife in on the night. Vega claims she was very upset, and the whole thing has caused him some serious marital issues.

Marco’s suing Bravo because he says the network has a pattern of encouraging the housewives to engage in sexually inappropriate behavior. He’s not suing Brandi or Phaedra.

Vega’s suing for sexual abuse and harassment — and asking for damages, including punitives. We reached out to Bravo for comment … so far, no word back.

It’s been a rough year for Bravo.